CAP/ADID, collaborators celebrate completion of Auburn Avenue project

The mural enhancement features large scale images of historic buildings, landmarks, and cultural institutions which exist or previously existed along Auburn Avenue. The mural design team was led by husband and wife Ron Huffman (of Wood PLC) and Therese Huffman (of Signature Design). Project elements were fabricated and installed by DeNyse Companies, and the underpass lighting elements were installed by Brooks Berry Haynie & Associates.

Made possible by Transportation Enhancement (TE) funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and funding from CAP/ADID, the project enhances the aesthetic quality of the existing bridge infrastructure and the pedestrian experience along Auburn Avenue, all while reflecting the unique history and culture of the surrounding community. The project’s advisory team – without whom the project would not have been possible – was comprised of several community organizations and neighborhood leaders who guided the project’s overall design and served as content editors.