X

Camp Twin Lakes to benefit from fundraiser in Buckhead

Credit: Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles

Credit: Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A fundraiser for Camp Twin Lakes will continue through June 4 at the Southeastern Designer Showhouse and Gardens, 2762 Normandy Drive NW, Atlanta by Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Shuttle parking is available at the rear lot of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree St. NE between Bolling Road NE and East Wesley Road NE.

Every summer, the camp serves thousands of children from across the Southeast during weeklong overnight camping programs at two medically-supported campuses in Winder and Rutledge.

Children - with special healthcare needs and life challenges - can participate in fully-adaptive camp activities.

Activities include zip lines, rock walls and horseback riding as well as nature programming, including interactive nature exploration trails, a wheelchair-accessible green treehouse, stargazing programs and the camp’s 120-acre farm.

With five bedrooms, five full baths and three half-baths, the new 8,500-square-foot house is situated on an acre in Buckhead.

Single-use admission is $45.

Groups of 10 or more can receive a $10 discount per ticket, using the code GROUP at online checkout at SoutheasternShowhouse.com/tickets.

Special events also will be offered at SoutheasternShowhouse.com/events.

Volunteers also are needed by contacting bit.ly/3MDXKx3.

For more information about Camp Twin Lakes, visit CampTwinLakes.org/contact-us.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Atlanta training center funding controversy explodes before final vote3h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

Community to honor slain 72-year-old during funeral at Jefferson Civic Center
3h ago

Inmate dead in suspected suicide at DeKalb jail, officials say
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: Woman shot, killed while riding in Uber vehicle in Buckhead was targeted
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: Woman shot, killed while riding in Uber vehicle in Buckhead was targeted
4h ago

Credit: AP

Delta hit with lawsuit over airline’s claims of carbon neutrality
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
Atlanta History Center hosts summer camps
Fulton senior events occurring in May
Featured

The difference between dementia and an aging brain
6h ago
‘It was good to see him back’: Braves’ Michael Soroka makes comeback
15h ago
Unlocked: How one man hopes to ban booting vehicles one key at a time
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top