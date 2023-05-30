Camp Twin Lakes to benefit from fundraiser in Buckhead

A fundraiser for Camp Twin Lakes will continue through June 4 at the Southeastern Designer Showhouse and Gardens, 2762 Normandy Drive NW, Atlanta by Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Shuttle parking is available at the rear lot of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree St. NE between Bolling Road NE and East Wesley Road NE.

Every summer, the camp serves thousands of children from across the Southeast during weeklong overnight camping programs at two medically-supported campuses in Winder and Rutledge.

Children - with special healthcare needs and life challenges - can participate in fully-adaptive camp activities.

Activities include zip lines, rock walls and horseback riding as well as nature programming, including interactive nature exploration trails, a wheelchair-accessible green treehouse, stargazing programs and the camp’s 120-acre farm.

With five bedrooms, five full baths and three half-baths, the new 8,500-square-foot house is situated on an acre in Buckhead.

Single-use admission is $45.

Groups of 10 or more can receive a $10 discount per ticket, using the code GROUP at online checkout at SoutheasternShowhouse.com/tickets.

Special events also will be offered at SoutheasternShowhouse.com/events.

Volunteers also are needed by contacting bit.ly/3MDXKx3.

For more information about Camp Twin Lakes, visit CampTwinLakes.org/contact-us.