Breman Museum seeks volunteer docents

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Volunteer docents for the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum are invited to undergo training during August for the permanent exhibition “Absence of Humanity: The Holocaust Years, 1933-1945.”

They are being asked to lead engaging, interactive tours for school groups and community organizations from all across the Southeast.

For at least one tour a month, docents will teach the history of the Holocaust through the personal stories of survivors who made their homes in Atlanta.

The seven training sessions will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 8-29 at the museum, 1440 Spring St, Atlanta.

For more information, email agil@thebreman.org or visit TheBreman.org/About/Work-With-Us/Volunteer.

Special counsel Jack Smith's office contacted Brian Kemp in 2020 probe
10h ago

