Breman Museum hosts Holocaust survivor’s talk on Dec. 10

Born in 1935 in Romania, Walker grew up on the family farm until Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941.

Walker endured starvation in a transit camp and lost both his father and sister, but he and his mother survived.

After World War II, they moved to Israel and he served in the Israeli Army for a few years.

Later moving to the United States, Walker attended the University of Florida and Syracuse University before moving to Atlanta.

Walker continues to tell his story so that the suffering of Romanian Jews in the Holocaust is not forgotten.

The program is presented by The Weinberg Center for Holocaust Education at The Breman Museum and by community partner Eternal Life-Hemshech.