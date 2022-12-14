Boar’s Head Feast returns Dec. 19-22

The annual Madrigal Singers Boar’s Head Feast is back at Petite Violette Restaurant from December 19-22.
Based in Atlanta, Capitol City Opera Company will be the presenter.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta.
Attendees will receive a four-course meal while the Madrigal Singers will perform in period costume.
Formed in 1994, the Capitol City Opera Madrigal Singers are a cappella vocal ensemble, which specializes in secular and sacred music spanning the centuries.
Learn more and make reservations of $75 per ticket at ccityopera.org or PetiteVioletteRestaurant.com/#fine-french-cuisine.
For more information, visit facebook.com/CapitolCityOpera.
