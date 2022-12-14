ajc logo
X

Boar’s Head Feast returns Dec. 19-22

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

The annual Madrigal Singers Boar’s Head Feast is back at Petite Violette Restaurant from December 19-22.

Based in Atlanta, Capitol City Opera Company will be the presenter.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta.

Attendees will receive a four-course meal while the Madrigal Singers will perform in period costume.

Formed in 1994, the Capitol City Opera Madrigal Singers are a cappella vocal ensemble, which specializes in secular and sacred music spanning the centuries.

Learn more and make reservations of $75 per ticket at ccityopera.org or PetiteVioletteRestaurant.com/#fine-french-cuisine.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CapitolCityOpera.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts show Georgia Republicans sharing election conspiracy theories to aid Trump3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack
3h ago

Alleged gang co-founder negotiates guilty plea, agrees to testify
3h ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
5h ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
5h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Transgender employees in Georgia cite discrimination in lawsuit against state
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Center for Puppetry Arts

See ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ through Dec. 31
6h ago
Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA board
MARTA removes Atlanta Streetcar cars from service over safety concerns
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top