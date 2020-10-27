- Online: Neraneah Concert and Culture Series by the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival (AJMF): Neraneah Scholars. 1 p.m. each Friday. For free, a new song will be featured until Jan. 1 for 13 episodes. The first episode began with “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” by Jewish composer Albert Von Tilzer. Never attending a ball game, he was inspired to write this song after reading an article about the game in a New York Yiddish newspaper. View: youtube.com/channel/UCve70SRdY21tbC08uk9ejJg
- Hikes for Health Challenge. REI has joined with 10 Atlanta-area organizations and Kaiser Permanente to encourage the public to hike, walk or jog 10 trails in 10 greenspaces over the next 10 months with this challenge (through May since the challenge began in August during National Wellness Month). Participating organizations include Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Chastain Park Conservancy, Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Dunwoody Nature Center, Friends of Lost Corner, Livable Buckhead, Parks Cobb County, Peachtree Creek Greenway and Sandy Springs Conservancy. Register: HikesForHealthChallenge.SplashThat.com
- Online: Homeschool - Blue Heron Nature Preserve. 11 a.m. to noon for ages 4 to 8, 1-2 p.m. for ages 8 to 12. $12/class. The next two topics will be “What Makes a Bird?” by the Georgia Audubon Society on Nov. 17 and “What Is a Reptile?” by The Amphibian Foundation on Dec. 11. bhnp.org/homeschool
Atlanta
Upcoming