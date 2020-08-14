X

Atlanta streets, sidewalks closed for filming

There will be several streets closed for filming in downtown Atlanta this weekend.
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

There will be temporary street closures 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16 in Atlanta for filming. The sidewalks as well as the streets will not be accessible.

Closure details include:

  • Peachtree Street NE between John Portman Blvd NW and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE
  • John Portman Blvd NW between Williams Street NW and Peachtree Street NE
  • Forsyth Street NW between Williams Street NW and Carnegie Way NW
  • Carnegie Way NW between Peachtree Street NE and Andrew Young International Blvd NW
  • Ted Turner Dr between Williams Street NW and John Portman Blvd NW
  • Andrew Young International Blvd between Williams Street NW and Peachtree Center Avenue NE
  • Ellis Street NE between Carnegie Way NW and Peachtree Center Avenue NE
  • Cone Street NW between Williams Street NW and Carnegie Way NW
  • Fairlie Street NW between Williams Street NW and Carnegie Way NW

A map for alternate routes is available at https://mcusercontent.com/68d265c9f17bad11ceb14173b/files/2cdf95df-3a79-42b0-a8f2-9bc0efc440cd/DOWNTOWN_DRIVING_ROUTES.pdf

