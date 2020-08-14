Atlanta streets, sidewalks closed for filming

There will be temporary street closures 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16 in Atlanta for filming. The sidewalks as well as the streets will not be accessible.
Closure details include:
- Peachtree Street NE between John Portman Blvd NW and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE
- John Portman Blvd NW between Williams Street NW and Peachtree Street NE
- Forsyth Street NW between Williams Street NW and Carnegie Way NW
- Carnegie Way NW between Peachtree Street NE and Andrew Young International Blvd NW
- Ted Turner Dr between Williams Street NW and John Portman Blvd NW
- Andrew Young International Blvd between Williams Street NW and Peachtree Center Avenue NE
- Ellis Street NE between Carnegie Way NW and Peachtree Center Avenue NE
- Cone Street NW between Williams Street NW and Carnegie Way NW
- Fairlie Street NW between Williams Street NW and Carnegie Way NW
A map for alternate routes is available at https://mcusercontent.com/68d265c9f17bad11ceb14173b/files/2cdf95df-3a79-42b0-a8f2-9bc0efc440cd/DOWNTOWN_DRIVING_ROUTES.pdf