Atlanta launches Fix-It ATL Phase 2 with Operation Clean Sweep

The City of Atlanta has publicly launched Phase 2 of Fix-It Atlanta with Operation Clean Sweep.
The Bottoms Administration is renewing and enhancing efforts under Operation Clean Sweep to improve the quality of life for Atlanta residents, businesses and visitors through heightened clean-up and beautification efforts across the city, according to a press release.
The City’s Department of Public Works, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Transportation and ATL311 have combined resources to better maintain the City’s public spaces and increase responsiveness to areas in need of focused attention.
Services under Operation Clean Sweep include cleaning up illegal dump sites and street litter, maintaining right-of-way areas, removing illegal signs, removing animal carcasses and improving residential and bulk trash pick-up.
Atlanta residents and businesses are encouraged to report issues and request services by contacting the city by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311; visit FixITATL.com; download the ATL311 mobile app in Google Play or the App Store; or follow us on social at media @ATL311.