Atlanta History Center hosts summer camps

History and writing summer camps are scheduled in June at the Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.
Ages 6-8 and 9-11 may participate in the history summer camps that begin June 5, 12, 19 and 26 - Mondays through Fridays.
History camp themes vary from the history of Atlanta sports to exploring different cultures.
Ages 12-14 are welcome to the writing camps that start June 5, 12, 19 and 26 - Mondays through Fridays.
Writing camp themes range from basic writing skills to learning how to write fictional and fantastical story worlds.
Fees are $375 each.
Before care and after care fees are $25 each for 8-9 a.m. and 4-5 p.m.
Information: AtlantaHistoryCenter.com/event/history-camp-week-1
