Atlanta History Center hosts summer camps

Credit: Atlanta History Center

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
28 minutes ago

History and writing summer camps are scheduled in June at the Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.

Ages 6-8 and 9-11 may participate in the history summer camps that begin June 5, 12, 19 and 26 - Mondays through Fridays.

History camp themes vary from the history of Atlanta sports to exploring different cultures.

Ages 12-14 are welcome to the writing camps that start June 5, 12, 19 and 26 - Mondays through Fridays.

Writing camp themes range from basic writing skills to learning how to write fictional and fantastical story worlds.

Fees are $375 each.

Before care and after care fees are $25 each for 8-9 a.m. and 4-5 p.m.

Information: AtlantaHistoryCenter.com/event/history-camp-week-1

Carolyn Cunningham
