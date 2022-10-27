Atlanta History Center holds children’s event on Oct. 29

The Atlanta History Center will host its first Trick-or-Treat Trail event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Goizueta Gardens, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.
This family event will include candy, decorations, a balloon artist, a face painter and more.
Starting at 11 a.m., AHC members and their guests also can enjoy snacks and a movie in the Woodruff Auditorium.
No historical or religious costumes will be permitted.
Entrance for the event at Arbor Gate is between the museum and McElreath Hall.
Tickets are $10 for not-yet members for adults and children but free for members, with free onsite parking.
Information: AtlantaHistoryCenter.com/about-us/rules-of-civility
