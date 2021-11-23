Atlanta council looking at guaranteed income program

A $2 million donation to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta was approved by the Atlanta City Council at a recent meeting. The money is intended for the establishment and implementation of a guaranteed income pilot program in the city, according to officials who cited U.S. Census Bureau data showing 20.8 percent of Atlantans living at or below the federal poverty rate as well as average monthly rent for an apartment at $1,723.
Program participants must be 18 years or older and living at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line. Participants would receive $500 in a monthly guaranteed income payment over 12 months.
