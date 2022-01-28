Atlanta Chamber Players perform in Atlanta on Feb. 6

The 46th Season Winter Concert of the Atlanta Chamber Players will perform live at 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta.
Free parking is available on-site.
Masks will be required, and social distancing must be maintained.
For those not comfortable attending in person or who may be ill, the concert will be livestreamed.
Tickets will be available for $20 in advance, $25 at the door, with discounts for senior citizens (over age 65) to be $10 or $15 and free for students with valid ID.
Musicians performing will be Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster David Coucheron, violin; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Catherine Lynn, violin; Rainer Eudeikis, cello; Brad Ritchie, cello; Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet and Atlanta Chamber Players Artistic Director Elizabeth Pridgen, piano.
Musical selections will be:
- Sergei Rachmaninoff – “Trio élégiaque No. 1″
- Dmitri Shostakovich – “Three Pieces for Two Violins and Piano”
- Sergei Prokofiev – “Overture on Hebrew Themes”
- Franz Schubert – String Quintet in C major “Cello Quintet”
Tickets: bit.ly/3qVBGD2
Information: AtlantaChamberPlayers.com
