Atlanta Chamber Players perform in Atlanta on Feb. 6

The Atlanta Chamber Players will present their 46th Season Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Chamber Players)

Credit: Atlanta Chamber Players

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
34 minutes ago

The 46th Season Winter Concert of the Atlanta Chamber Players will perform live at 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta.

Free parking is available on-site.

Masks will be required, and social distancing must be maintained.

For those not comfortable attending in person or who may be ill, the concert will be livestreamed.

Tickets will be available for $20 in advance, $25 at the door, with discounts for senior citizens (over age 65) to be $10 or $15 and free for students with valid ID.

Musicians performing will be Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster David Coucheron, violin; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Catherine Lynn, violin; Rainer Eudeikis, cello; Brad Ritchie, cello; Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet and Atlanta Chamber Players Artistic Director Elizabeth Pridgen, piano.

Musical selections will be:

  • Sergei Rachmaninoff – “Trio élégiaque No. 1″
  • Dmitri Shostakovich – “Three Pieces for Two Violins and Piano”
  • Sergei Prokofiev – “Overture on Hebrew Themes”
  • Franz Schubert – String Quintet in C major “Cello Quintet”

Tickets: bit.ly/3qVBGD2

Information: AtlantaChamberPlayers.com

Carolyn Cunningham
