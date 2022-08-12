ajc logo
Atlanta businesses at job fair on Aug. 20

Many Atlanta businesses and various law enforcement agencies will participate in a Community Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in Douglasville. Contributed

Many Atlanta businesses and various law enforcement agencies will participate in a Community Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in Douglasville.

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

A variety of Atlanta businesses and local law enforcement agencies will participate in a free Community Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20.

The site will be the Douglasville Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville; and the host will be the Douglasville Police Department.

Among the law enforcement agencies signed up are the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Domestic Violence Task Force, Dunwoody Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and South Fulton Police Department.

Businesses include Amazon, Ambassador Staffing, Blue Penguin Car Wash, CONMED Corporation, Cornerstone Building Brands, Georgia Commute Options in Atlanta, Great Clips in Cobb County, Hire Heroes USA, KeHe Distributors, LifeScience Logistics in Atlanta, Marriott Hotels in Atlanta, Philly Creations in Atlanta, Preferred Personnel Solutions and Star Bright Academy.

Through Aug. 12, any businesses inquiring about booth space may contact Douglasville Police Sgt. Shannon Dean at 678-293-1621 or deans@douglasvillega.gov.

