Atlanta Black Theatre Festival is Sept. 1-4

On Labor Day weekend, the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival and Creative Arts Conference will take place at three Atlanta locations. (Courtesy of Atlanta Black Theatre Festival)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival and Creative Arts Conference will be held Sept. 1-4 at three sites in Atlanta.

“The Renaissance of Black Theatre” is the theme.

Sept. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. is the ABTF VIP Kick-Off Reunion Party at Kimpton Overland Hotel, 2 Porsche Drive, Atlanta.

The Creative Arts Conference will be from 10 a.m. to midnight on Sept. 2 - also at Kimpton Overland Hotel.

The Black Art Expo and Theatre Festival is scheduled for Sept. 3 at the Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta.

A Renaissance Jazz Brunch will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 4 at Lake and Oak Neighborhood BBQ Restaurant, 2358 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta.

For more information, visit Atlantabtf.org/2022-festival-schedule.

Carolyn Cunningham
