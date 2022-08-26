Atlanta Black Theatre Festival is Sept. 1-4

The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival and Creative Arts Conference will be held Sept. 1-4 at three sites in Atlanta.
“The Renaissance of Black Theatre” is the theme.
Sept. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. is the ABTF VIP Kick-Off Reunion Party at Kimpton Overland Hotel, 2 Porsche Drive, Atlanta.
The Creative Arts Conference will be from 10 a.m. to midnight on Sept. 2 - also at Kimpton Overland Hotel.
The Black Art Expo and Theatre Festival is scheduled for Sept. 3 at the Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta.
A Renaissance Jazz Brunch will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 4 at Lake and Oak Neighborhood BBQ Restaurant, 2358 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta.
For more information, visit Atlantabtf.org/2022-festival-schedule.
