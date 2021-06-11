Atlanta Bicycle Coalition hosts 2021 Blinkie Awards online

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition has announced the 2021 Blinkie Awards will take place 8 p.m. June 17, according to a press release. The organization is celebrating 30 years of advocacy, education, and partnership in the mission of reclaiming Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive, and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk, and roll.
This year’s Blinkies will be completely virtual and include:
- Updates from the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition on our merger discussions with PEDS and the future of Atlanta Streets Alive
- A celebration of individuals and organizations who stand out in their commitment to making a safer city for all users of active transportation
- A live DJ, Mike Zarin
The Blinkies are a free event, but those who have been a member of the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, typically make an annual donation. The non-profit encourages anyone who is feeling generous and has the capacity, to make a donation at a level that is comfortable.
There are any many ways to donate to the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, including making a monthly gift, donating stock, having your employer match your gift, or giving through a Donor Advised Fund.
Information: atlantabike.org