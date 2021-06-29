Atlanta Beltline’s Run Club back to hosting fun runs

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership’s Run Club meetups are back for 2021. Along with the Atlanta Track Club, club meetups will be every Thursday, rotating each week between locations on the Eastside, Westside, Southside, and Northeast Interim Trails, according to a press release.
All are encouraged to come out and run/walk with the group and explore everything the Atlanta BeltLine has to offer. The first meetup of 2021 was on June 17 at New Realm Brewing on the Eastside Trail. Thirty eager runners/walkers showed up and the vibe was super positive, according to organizers.
The gatherings are at 6:15 p.m. then the group heads out for a 2- or 4-mile fun run on the trail promptly at 6:30. Runners and walkers of all levels, strollers (with kids in ‘em even), and pets are all welcome. Discounted sips are waiting upon return, and there will be a chance to win some cool swag in the post-run raffle.
Meetups are always free and open to everyone – no registration needed – so just show up ready to have fun. It’s a great way to stay in touch with your running buddies and even meet some new ones.
In addition to New Realm Brewing, host partners are Monday Night Garage (Westside Trail), Elsewhere Brewing (Southside Interim Trail), and Orpheus Brewing (Northeast Interim Trail). Check the event calendar at beltline.org/events/ for where it will be each week, or keep up with the club on its Run.Walk.Go! Facebook page at www.facebook.com/runatlbeltline.