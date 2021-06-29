Atlanta Beltline’s Run Club back to hosting fun runs

All are encouraged to come out and run/walk with the group and explore everything the Atlanta BeltLine has to offer. The first meetup of 2021 was on June 17 at New Realm Brewing on the Eastside Trail. Thirty eager runners/walkers showed up and the vibe was super positive, according to organizers.

The gatherings are at 6:15 p.m. then the group heads out for a 2- or 4-mile fun run on the trail promptly at 6:30. Runners and walkers of all levels, strollers (with kids in ‘em even), and pets are all welcome. Discounted sips are waiting upon return, and there will be a chance to win some cool swag in the post-run raffle.