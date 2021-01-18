Atlanta Beltline seeks quotes for building façade improvements

Quotes can showcase the business’ proximity to the BeltLine by providing a new BeltLine-facing façade, implementing a COVID-related adaptation to the storefront, or other façade improvement resulting in the attraction of new tenants, investment, and customers to the districts. Project quotes will be reviewed by subject-matter experts from ABI with input from the business partner.

The application period is open through 5 p.m. Feb. 8. Guidelines, scope, and forms can be downloaded at www.beltline.org/facadegrant.

Grants could be up to $40,000 and will vary depending on the cost to implement the approved capital improvement design.

Below is the anticipated timeline for the full 2020-2021 Business Façade pARTnership Grant: