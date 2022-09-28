Atlanta arts festivals are Oct. 1-2, 8-9

The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces is hosting two festivals in Atlanta during October.
The Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival is Oct. 1-2 at Historic Fourth Ward Park, 592 N. Angier Ave., Atlanta; and the Fall Festival on Ponce is Oct. 8-9 at Olmsted Linear Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9.
For the Olmsted Linear Park, three parks are included - Shadyside Park, 1635 Ponce de Leon Ave.; Oak Grove Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave. and Springdale Park, 1247 Ponce de Leon Ave.
Visitor parking for the Fall Festival on Ponce is available at Atlanta Primitive Baptist Church, 1367 Ponce de Leon Ave.
The festivals will include artist demonstrations, food vendors and live acoustic music along with about 150 painters, photographers, sculptors, glass artists and jewelers.
Dogs are welcome if on a leash.
The free festivals will be held rain or shine.
For more information, email info@affps.com or visit OldFourthWardParkArtsFestival.com or FestivalOnPonce.com.
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@