Arts funding applications accepted in Fulton

The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture has announced application deadlines for the upcoming 2022 fiscal year funding cycle.
Fulton County-based artists as well as arts, cultural and community-based nonprofit organizations and artist collectives can receive funding that ranges from $1,000 to $50,000 according to officials.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 30, 2022.
The department is also offering technical assistance webinars for the 2022 funding cycle that include an overview of the guidelines in areas such as eligibility, funding categories and application submission.
All workshops are free for Fulton-based applicants.
The first of four webinars is Nov. 30.
Information: fulton.dullestech.net or cfs@fultoncountyga.gov.
