America’s bird sets nest record in Georgia

Georgia’s first statewide survey of bald eagle nests in five years reveals that the national bird is nesting here in record numbers.
Survey flights counted 229 nest territories, topping the previous best of 218 in 2017.
Bald eagle nests this year fledged 227 young, according to Dr. Bob Sargent, who leads the DNR monitoring.
However, bald eagles along the Georgia coast were afflicted by bird flu, cutting nest success rates by about 30%.
Encouragingly, Sargent said, “It’s important to remember that the bald eagle population has exhibited a remarkable rebound in the last 50 years.”
For information, visit bit.ly/3Px7M1O.
