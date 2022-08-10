BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets’ healthcare for toxic exposure
ajc logo
X

America’s bird sets nest record in Georgia

Except for bird flu reducing nest success rates by 30% along the Georgia coast this year, bald eagles are increasing in number across the state at 227 young this year compared to the previous best of 218 in 2017. (Courtesy of Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Combined ShapeCaption
Except for bird flu reducing nest success rates by 30% along the Georgia coast this year, bald eagles are increasing in number across the state at 227 young this year compared to the previous best of 218 in 2017. (Courtesy of Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Georgia’s first statewide survey of bald eagle nests in five years reveals that the national bird is nesting here in record numbers.

Survey flights counted 229 nest territories, topping the previous best of 218 in 2017.

Bald eagle nests this year fledged 227 young, according to Dr. Bob Sargent, who leads the DNR monitoring.

However, bald eagles along the Georgia coast were afflicted by bird flu, cutting nest success rates by about 30%.

Encouragingly, Sargent said, “It’s important to remember that the bald eagle population has exhibited a remarkable rebound in the last 50 years.”

For information, visit bit.ly/3Px7M1O.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
No vote on DeKalb official’s push for more testing at Atlanta police site4h ago
Georgia’s Glenn Schumann, Will Muschamp on ‘good rapport,’ collaboration
19h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
2h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
4h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
4h ago
Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injured list with left hamstring injury
9h ago
The Latest
Father, son rescued after plunging off I-85 flyover bridge in SW Atlanta
City of Refuge celebrates 25 years
Woman grabs branch, floats with 5 others as they await rescue in Chattahoochee
Featured
A new website will help Georgia's college-bound students compare the cost of attendance at different in-state public schools. (Julian Alexander for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Julian Alexander

5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
4h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
19h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top