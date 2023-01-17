Alzheimer’s Music Fest benefit is Feb. 4

“And high blood pressure is a key risk factor for dementia in later life. According to a report from the Alzheimer’s Association, older Black Americans are twice as likely to have dementia. So Arrested Development wanted to use the power of music to bring awareness and help fight this disease,” Speech added.

Established in 1986 and based in Tucker, FODAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and individuals facing the many diagnoses of adults and children with disabilities.

FODAC’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for those with disabilities, including Alzheimer’s/Dementia families, by providing low- to no-cost home medical equipment that promote mobility and independence.

FODAC’s executive director Chris Brand said, “Without a cure for Dementia in our near future, we must take action on providing mobility and independence.”

“In many cases, medical insurance will not provide the resources needed. Alzheimer’s/Dementia diseases are some of the most common. The merger with the AMF and Vince is a perfect match for us,” Brand added.

Sponsorships are available.

Visit Fodac.org to learn more about how they support caregivers of all different walks of life and the Dementia Community or go to AlzheimersMusicFest.org.

Ranging from $61 to $152, tickets are on sale via Live Nation at bit.ly/3AYi5r1.