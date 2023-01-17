Exclusive
The Jolt: Loeffler report says ground game, voting law key to GOP wins
ajc logo
X

Alzheimer’s Music Fest benefit is Feb. 4

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
33 minutes ago

After producing the Alzheimer’s Music Fest for the past nine years, the Atlanta founder/singer/songwriter Vince Albert Zangaro has now merged with Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) for the 10th annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest (AMF).

This year’s AMF will be held on Feb. 4 at Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for all ages.

The lineup will feature these well-known bands from the 1990s - Cowboy Mouth, Cracker and Georgia’s GRAMMY-winning Arrested Development.

Speech, frontman of Arrested Development, said, “We wanted to get involved in bringing awareness to this horrible disease. More than half of my community will struggle with high blood pressure - more than our white counterparts. My father still struggles with this as well.”

“And high blood pressure is a key risk factor for dementia in later life. According to a report from the Alzheimer’s Association, older Black Americans are twice as likely to have dementia. So Arrested Development wanted to use the power of music to bring awareness and help fight this disease,” Speech added.

Established in 1986 and based in Tucker, FODAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and individuals facing the many diagnoses of adults and children with disabilities.

FODAC’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for those with disabilities, including Alzheimer’s/Dementia families, by providing low- to no-cost home medical equipment that promote mobility and independence.

FODAC’s executive director Chris Brand said, “Without a cure for Dementia in our near future, we must take action on providing mobility and independence.”

“In many cases, medical insurance will not provide the resources needed. Alzheimer’s/Dementia diseases are some of the most common. The merger with the AMF and Vince is a perfect match for us,” Brand added.

Sponsorships are available.

Visit Fodac.org to learn more about how they support caregivers of all different walks of life and the Dementia Community or go to AlzheimersMusicFest.org.

Ranging from $61 to $152, tickets are on sale via Live Nation at bit.ly/3AYi5r1.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Loeffler report says ground game, voting law key to GOP wins 2h ago

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond
23h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Big business wants solar energy. Can Georgia utilities keep up?
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where Georgia Tech’s transfers ended up
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where Georgia Tech’s transfers ended up
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again
The Latest

Credit: MARTA

Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
March for Life is Jan. 20 near State Capitol
Chinese festival at Zoo Atlanta continues through Jan. 15
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
1h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top