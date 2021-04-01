AJC Peachtree Road Race selects charity partner

Team Maggie For A Cure, Inc. is one of nine non-profit organizations that serve Atlantans selected as the first-ever AJC Peachtree Road Race Charity Partners, according to a press release.
Team Maggie For A Cure will have five guaranteed entries into the 52nd Running of the Peachtree, which will take place on July 3 and 4 in Atlanta and virtually. Participants will be required to raise a minimum of $1000 for Team Maggie For A Cure in exchange for their registration.
“Team Maggie For A Cure is so honored to be a Charity Partner with The AJC Peachtree Road Race. We have a limited number of BIBs available giving you a guaranteed spot in Wave F. Don’t miss your opportunity to be at the front of the pack this July 4th,” said Mary Jones, the founder of Team Maggie For A Cure.
Applications for the entries are now being accepted.
Apply for a bib: www.teammaggieforacure.org/events,
The in-person AJC Peachtree Road Race will take place with strict COVID-19 safety measures implemented. Besides the expansion to a two-day event designed to reduce crowd size, participants can expect health screenings, face covering requirements and limited-contact aid stations as well as limited pre- and post-race gatherings.