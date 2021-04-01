AJC Peachtree Road Race selects charity partner

Team Maggie For A Cure will have five guaranteed entries into the 52nd Running of the Peachtree, which will take place on July 3 and 4 in Atlanta and virtually. Participants will be required to raise a minimum of $1000 for Team Maggie For A Cure in exchange for their registration.

“Team Maggie For A Cure is so honored to be a Charity Partner with The AJC Peachtree Road Race. We have a limited number of BIBs available giving you a guaranteed spot in Wave F. Don’t miss your opportunity to be at the front of the pack this July 4th,” said Mary Jones, the founder of Team Maggie For A Cure.