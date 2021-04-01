X

AJC Peachtree Road Race selects charity partner

Team Maggie’s Dream is among nonprofits selected for AJC Peachtree Road Race Charity Partner program. This allows guaranteed entry into the race with a fundraising commitment.
Team Maggie’s Dream is among nonprofits selected for AJC Peachtree Road Race Charity Partner program. This allows guaranteed entry into the race with a fundraising commitment.

Intown Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Team Maggie For A Cure, Inc. is one of nine non-profit organizations that serve Atlantans selected as the first-ever AJC Peachtree Road Race Charity Partners, according to a press release.

Team Maggie For A Cure will have five guaranteed entries into the 52nd Running of the Peachtree, which will take place on July 3 and 4 in Atlanta and virtually. Participants will be required to raise a minimum of $1000 for Team Maggie For A Cure in exchange for their registration.

“Team Maggie For A Cure is so honored to be a Charity Partner with The AJC Peachtree Road Race. We have a limited number of BIBs available giving you a guaranteed spot in Wave F. Don’t miss your opportunity to be at the front of the pack this July 4th,” said Mary Jones, the founder of Team Maggie For A Cure.

Applications for the entries are now being accepted.

Apply for a bib: www.teammaggieforacure.org/events,

The in-person AJC Peachtree Road Race will take place with strict COVID-19 safety measures implemented. Besides the expansion to a two-day event designed to reduce crowd size, participants can expect health screenings, face covering requirements and limited-contact aid stations as well as limited pre- and post-race gatherings.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.