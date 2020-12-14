Adult Swim to sponsor Atlanta Murals Project

Adult Swim recently announced a partnership with Living Walls on a new mural project to bolster the works, messages, and careers of Black artists based in the network’s hometown of Atlanta, according to a press release.
The “Adult Swim Atlanta Mural Project” is an on-going initiative based on the key principles of authenticity, creative freedom, and the championing of artistic voice.
“Partnering with Living Walls is a great opportunity for us to promote the work, message, and careers of artists in Atlanta both locally and globally,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “This new Adult Swim Atlanta Mural Project invites up-and-coming artists to engage in important conversations around diversity and showcases some of their amazing work.”
With technical support from Living Walls, “The Adult Swim Atlanta Mural Project” will produce large-scale murals, train artists and assistants on best practices and techniques for mural making, and start conversations about the role of the artist in the public space today. In addition, Adult Swim will work with each artist to develop pieces of network content.
“It is not only important but also needed to see companies like Adult Swim committing to projects that will further the careers of our Black creatives in Atlanta,” said Monica Campana, Executive Director of Living Walls. “It is our goal to assist in the production of these murals to the best of our abilities and allow for each of these artists to feel supported in the process of telling their own stories through these murals.”
Adult Swim Atlanta Mural Project will host rotating murals each year. The first round will feature the works of Atlanta artists: Jasmine Nicole, Sofahood and William Downs and will be located at the Plaza Theatre, Decatur Square, and on Edgewood in the O4W. Mural walls will be offered to artists with no network branding, allowing space for each artist to be their authentic selves and explore meaningful concepts