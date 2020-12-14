Adult Swim to sponsor Atlanta Murals Project

With technical support from Living Walls, “The Adult Swim Atlanta Mural Project” will produce large-scale murals, train artists and assistants on best practices and techniques for mural making, and start conversations about the role of the artist in the public space today. In addition, Adult Swim will work with each artist to develop pieces of network content.

“It is not only important but also needed to see companies like Adult Swim committing to projects that will further the careers of our Black creatives in Atlanta,” said Monica Campana, Executive Director of Living Walls. “It is our goal to assist in the production of these murals to the best of our abilities and allow for each of these artists to feel supported in the process of telling their own stories through these murals.”