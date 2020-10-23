Atlanta Hawks partner with APS for at-home program

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks have empowered kids across the state of Georgia and beyond to learn basketball skills from Atlanta Hawks coaches, players, and Hawks Basketball Academy instructors, all from the comfort of their own homes, according to a press release.

Launched at the beginning of the 2020 summer, more than 10,000 area youth have participated in the program and enjoyed the unprecedented access to a safe, fun and free extracurricular activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.