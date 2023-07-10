Atlanta Hawks and State Farm looking for volunteers for meal event

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm are looking for volunteers to help serve at its third Million Meal Pack event Sept. 9.

The organizations are looking for more than 5,000 volunteers to help pack one million meals, which will be distributed throughout metro-Atlanta to help fight food insecurity. In 2022, the millionth meal goal was passed, with 1,019,232 meals packed.

U.S. Hunger, a hunger relief organization that works to feed people struggling with food insecurity, will help provide operational support for the event.

“The partnership between the Hawks and State Farm exemplifies our commitment to improving our community and neighbors in need,” Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena said. “We are excited to invite all of Atlanta to volunteer with us and help us pack one million meals as we combat food insecurity in Atlanta.”

One in nine people and one in eight children in Georgia are food insecure, according to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Food insecurity is a term used to describe households without consistent access to food.

Meals from the event will be a jambalaya mix, which includes red lentils, long grain white rice, dehydrated vegetables and pink Himalayan salt. Each meal is six servings.

The two organizations are looking for various community groups, schools and churches to volunteer at the event. There will be six 90-min shifts, with 800 to 1,000 volunteers per shift. Volunteers should be at least five years old.

Those interested in volunteering can register on the Million Meal Pack website.