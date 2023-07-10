Atlanta Hawks and State Farm looking for volunteers for meal event

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Local News
By
26 minutes ago
X

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm are looking for volunteers to help serve at its third Million Meal Pack event Sept. 9.

The organizations are looking for more than 5,000 volunteers to help pack one million meals, which will be distributed throughout metro-Atlanta to help fight food insecurity. In 2022, the millionth meal goal was passed, with 1,019,232 meals packed.

U.S. Hunger, a hunger relief organization that works to feed people struggling with food insecurity, will help provide operational support for the event.

“The partnership between the Hawks and State Farm exemplifies our commitment to improving our community and neighbors in need,” Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena said. “We are excited to invite all of Atlanta to volunteer with us and help us pack one million meals as we combat food insecurity in Atlanta.”

One in nine people and one in eight children in Georgia are food insecure, according to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Food insecurity is a term used to describe households without consistent access to food.

Meals from the event will be a jambalaya mix, which includes red lentils, long grain white rice, dehydrated vegetables and pink Himalayan salt. Each meal is six servings.

The two organizations are looking for various community groups, schools and churches to volunteer at the event. There will be six 90-min shifts, with 800 to 1,000 volunteers per shift. Volunteers should be at least five years old.

Those interested in volunteering can register on the Million Meal Pack website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Man accused of shooting Gwinnett DA investigator turns himself in1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From frosts to drenching rain, Georgia farmers battle extreme weather
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Boon or bust? Georgia Republicans clash over EVs
3h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
4h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
4h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
4h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
53m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
53m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
53m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
1h ago
Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
20h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top