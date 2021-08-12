Atlanta Fed, Georgia State University partner to address online financial fraud

The EBCS will surveil the darknet and encrypted web channels to better understand how online payments-related criminal activity affect the payments landscape and promote safer, more-efficient payment solutions and practices.

Payment innovations such as digital wallets, mobile payments and person-to-person payment apps offer convenience, but also expose users to new types of fraud. Bad actors can steal identity components, like Social Security numbers, addresses, authentication credentials and account details, and then sell them through markets hosted on encrypted web channels. Their actions create far-reaching harm across the financial system and broader economy.