Atlanta Community Food Bank lends a hand during Hunger Action Month

Who’s helping?

The Atlanta Community Food Bank

Services: Each year Atlanta Community Food Bank, along with its nonprofit partners, distributes over 60 million meals to people in 29 counties across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

How to help: Donations are the most direct way to fuel the food bank’s emergency response. Every $1 can provide enough food for up to 4 meals. You can also start a virtual food drive at www.acfb.org/food-fund-drives.

Where to donate: To learn more about how to get involved or to make a donation, please visit acfb.org.

How to get help: Visit acfb.org and click “Find Help.”

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.