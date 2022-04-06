Atlanta Community Food Bank creates new food center and “Text for Help” program

Since 1979, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has been working to end hunger, working in a 29 county wide area in and around Atlanta and North Georgia. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, the Food Bank helps more than 715,000 people get healthy food each year.
“Through our mission we are feeding people hope and strengthening the community bond to help our neighbors who are in need,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. "
When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Atlanta area in March of 2020, the Food Bank saw need skyrocket, and though demand has decreased since then, the community’s need is still higher than it was pre-pandemic.
“A year into the pandemic, we were seeing food insecurity projections that an estimated 800,000 people in our 29-county service area were facing food insecurity – some people for the very first time,” said Waide. “With an increase in food insecurity, our partners were in need of extra support as well. The Food Bank gave out over $1 million in grants to more than 175 partner agencies.”
The Food Bank also launched its first Community Food Center in August 2020 to distribute food directly to families in need in an underserved corner of Gwinnett County, and it started a “Text for Help” program that allows individuals to text a hotline to find info about their nearest food bank.
“Hunger and food insecurity is a problem that not only negatively affects those experiencing the lack of food, but it also affects the entire community. By alleviating food insecurity, the Food Bank and its 700 partners are working toward alleviating chronic illnesses, strengthening early childhood development, increasing educational attainment, decreasing healthcare costs and more,” said Waide.
Who’s helping?
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Services: The Food Bank works with over 700 partner organizations to feed folks dealing with food insecurity in 29 counties in and around Atlanta and North Georgia. It also opened its first Community Food Center in Gwinnett County in August 2020, and started a “Text for Help” program that allows individuals to text a hotline to find info about their nearest food bank.
Where to donate: Visit www.ACFB.org/Donate
How to get help as an organization: If you are trying to feed local people in need visit www.ACFB.org/partner-with-us. The Food Bank distributes food to over 700 partners.
How to get help as an individual: Individuals can find a local food pantry nearest them by visiting www.ACFB.org/get-help or by texting ‘FINDFOOD’ (COMIDA for Spanish) to 888-976-2232.
