Atlanta Community Food Bank creates new food center and “Text for Help” program

“Hunger and food insecurity is a problem that not only negatively affects those experiencing the lack of food, but it also affects the entire community. By alleviating food insecurity, the Food Bank and its 700 partners are working toward alleviating chronic illnesses, strengthening early childhood development, increasing educational attainment, decreasing healthcare costs and more,” said Waide.

Who’s helping?

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Services: The Food Bank works with over 700 partner organizations to feed folks dealing with food insecurity in 29 counties in and around Atlanta and North Georgia. It also opened its first Community Food Center in Gwinnett County in August 2020, and started a “Text for Help” program that allows individuals to text a hotline to find info about their nearest food bank.

Where to donate: Visit www.ACFB.org/Donate

How to get help as an organization: If you are trying to feed local people in need visit www.ACFB.org/partner-with-us. The Food Bank distributes food to over 700 partners.

How to get help as an individual: Individuals can find a local food pantry nearest them by visiting www.ACFB.org/get-help or by texting ‘FINDFOOD’ (COMIDA for Spanish) to 888-976-2232.

