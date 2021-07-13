Atlanta Children’s Shelter celebrates 35th anniversary with virtual fundraiser

The Atlanta Children’s Shelter is celebrating its 35th year serving families facing homelessness in Metro Atlanta with a virtual 5K walk/run, according to a press release. The event will be held virtually from Sept. 9 to 12 to raise funds to break the cycle of poverty for families facing homelessness.
This year’s race will be a celebration of 35 years of service to the Atlanta community. The Atlanta Children’s Shelter (ACS) was founded in 1986 by the Junior League of Atlanta. In honor of its 70th anniversary, the League decided to give a meaningful gift to the community; the greatest need at the time was a day shelter for homeless children that also provided help for their parents.
“Celebrating the Shelter’s 35 years of service to the Atlanta community gives us the opportunity to thank all of our partners, supporters, and donors that have built the Shelter into the community cornerstone that it is today,” says Sandra Holiday, Executive Director of ACS. “It is also a reflection point for commemorating the thousands of homeless families for which the Shelter has broken the cycle of poverty.” In its 35-year history, ACS has nurtured over 8,000 children and provided services to more than 5,000 families.
Online registration is $35 per adult participant and $20 for one-mile fun run participants, ages 4-10. Registration closes Sunday, Sept. 12 at 11:59 p.m. All early registrants will receive a race t-shirt before race weekend. Shirts will be mailed to the address provided at registration.
For information about event sponsorship, please contact Allison Griffith, Development Director, at 404-937-5431 or agriffith@acsatl.org.