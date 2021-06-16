Atlanta Bicycle Coalition fights to make Atlanta travel safer

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is a nonprofit that works for equitable and sustainable transportation in Atlanta through programs like Bike Family which provides bike safety education and resources to second graders and their families in school communities located along Atlanta’s high-injury network, the area of the city where planning and policy make it significantly more dangerous to travel.

“One’s ZIP code, race or income should not impact the likelihood of getting hurt or killed while trying to get somewhere. Atlanta’s high-injury network findings show that our least safe streets are not evenly distributed — around 88% of Atlanta’s traffic fatalities occur on less than 8% of Atlanta’s streets — disproportionately affecting neighborhoods with higher shares of Black residents, lower median incomes and more families without access to a car,” said Mullins.