Atlanta Bicycle Coalition fights to make Atlanta travel safer

“The pandemic exacerbated inequities of place and resource that many Atlantans already experienced before March 2020,” said Margaret Mullins, the admin and communications coordinator of Atlanta Bicycle Coalition.
The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is a nonprofit that works for equitable and sustainable transportation in Atlanta through programs like Bike Family which provides bike safety education and resources to second graders and their families in school communities located along Atlanta’s high-injury network, the area of the city where planning and policy make it significantly more dangerous to travel.
“One’s ZIP code, race or income should not impact the likelihood of getting hurt or killed while trying to get somewhere. Atlanta’s high-injury network findings show that our least safe streets are not evenly distributed — around 88% of Atlanta’s traffic fatalities occur on less than 8% of Atlanta’s streets — disproportionately affecting neighborhoods with higher shares of Black residents, lower median incomes and more families without access to a car,” said Mullins.
By working to affect policy change like its Vision Zero plan — a safe systems approach that sets a goal of zero traffic deaths — and providing bikes, bike safety classes and bike safety equipment, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is working to close the safety gaps in the Atlanta community, which gape even wider in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We really miss connecting in-person with the community through classes and group rides, but we’re also grateful that virtual platforms made it possible for us to safely continue providing resources to help Atlantans move safely, easily and sustainably throughout the pandemic,” said Mullins. “It is important to us that all Atlantans have access to livable lifestyles that safe, sustainable transportation affords.”
Who’s helping?
The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition
Services: The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition works to provide bikes and bike safety training and equipment to people along Atlanta’s high-injury network, the areas of the city where planning and policy make it more dangerous to travel.
Where to donate: Make a monetary donation at AtlantaBike.org/donate, or visit the Ways to Give page.
How to get help: Learn more and sign up at AtlantaBike.org/classes.
