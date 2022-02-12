Atlanta battlefield buff honored for contributions

His hobby eventually led to more than 100 presentations and more than 50 tours related to battlefield preservation. Last year, he wrapped up a six-year stint on the advisory board of the Tennessee Civil War Preservation Association. He’s been a member of the American Battlefield Trust since 1991, and for the last 20 years, he’s been part of the Atlanta Civil War Roundtable.

His work has been recognized with the Civil War Trust Chairman’s Award for Excellence in 2011, the Georgia Historical Society’s Sarah Nichols Pinckney Volunteer award in 2018 and this year, the John Macpherson Berrien Lifetime Achievement Award, also from the Georgia Historical Society.

“I didn’t get into it for the awards,” said Crawford, 72, who lives in Brookhaven. “It’s a hobby for me, but it’s important. If you want to know what happened in a place, you know better from being in that place. From a tourism perspective, you can’t import battlefields, and they bring people here. Preserving battlefields also respects the service of those who sacrificed there. And I think it makes for better citizenry: You can learn to cope because these people did.”

But Crawford said he was shocked to be singled out for the latest lifetime award.

“It’s a bit disconcerting to get lifetime achievement awards – as if I’m near the end,” he said.

