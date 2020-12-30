Atlanta-based Carbice, advances to full-scale production with help from Georgia Centers of Innovation

Carbice’s thermal tape uses nanotechnology to remove heat from electronic devices and is used in satellites, but the growing company needed help to take their manufacturing operations to the next level. They also wanted to earn Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification before beginning to produce at full-scale, and they needed access to resources and guidance on how to navigate this unchartered territory.

Ultimately, they turned to the Georgia Centers of Innovation, thanks to researcher Billyde Brown at the Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute. Brown understood the capabilities of COI and the access COI had to resources across the state. So as he worked with Carbice, Brown connected Carbice’s Chief Technology Officer, Craig Green with COI’s Senior Project Manager Alyssa Rumsey and Director of Manufacturing John Morehouse to make sure they received the personal assistance they needed to take off.