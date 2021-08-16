Atlanta Angels wins community justice grant challenge

Expensify.org, a charity founded by the preaccounting platform Expensify, recently announced Atlanta Angels as one of ten winners advancing from the public voting round of the Community Justice Grant Challenge, according to a press release. As a winner, Atlanta Angels will receive up to $25,000 in funding to scale its efforts to rebuild the foster care system around community, empowerment, and hope. This initiative is just the beginning and part of Expensify’s $3 million commitment to combat systemic inequity.
Creating Sustainable Change in the Foster Care Community, based in Atlanta and run by Atlanta Angels, seeks to walk alongside the foster care community through intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship based on the TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) model, which utilizes healthy relationships to heal trauma.
After launching the Community Justice Grant Challenge in February and receiving more than 1,000 applications to advance community initiatives supporting climate justice, food security, housing equity, reentry services, or youth advocacy, Expensify.org announced the Atlanta Angels as one of over 60 semifinalists.
In mid July, 10,000 people voted for their favorite campaign to select 10 finalists to receive $25K. Additionally, to honor the incredible effort put into these campaign applications, semifinalists will receive $5,000 to advance their efforts for change. Now, after receiving within the top-ten most public votes out of more than 10,000 total votes, Creating Sustainable Change in the Foster Care Community has been announced as a winner eligible for up to $25,000.
Thee winners will also be eligible for additional funding support of up to $100K from Expensify.org.
Information: www.expensify.org