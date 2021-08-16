Atlanta Angels wins community justice grant challenge

Creating Sustainable Change in the Foster Care Community, based in Atlanta and run by Atlanta Angels, seeks to walk alongside the foster care community through intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship based on the TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) model, which utilizes healthy relationships to heal trauma.

After launching the Community Justice Grant Challenge in February and receiving more than 1,000 applications to advance community initiatives supporting climate justice, food security, housing equity, reentry services, or youth advocacy, Expensify.org announced the Atlanta Angels as one of over 60 semifinalists.