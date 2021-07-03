Annual fishing rodeo begins Saturday at Lost Mountain Park

Q: Our grandchildren will be staying with us this month. Can you tell me about the fishing rodeo that Cobb Parks is hosting?
A: Going into their 16th year of holding the event, the Cobb Parks Annual Fishing Rodeo started through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The competitions will be held from 9-11 a.m. this month at four parks.
Whether one has never fished, is a beginner or a seasoned angler, kids from the ages 3 to 16 can spend 2 hours fishing for catfish, brim and bass at one of the park’s ponds whether to simply have some fun or compete to catch the biggest fish.
“Fishing is on a decline a little bit and we want to encourage this event. Everybody knows about ball sports and there are plenty of avenues to participate in, whereas fishing is not as readily available as far as organized events. It is a great event for a lifetime,” said Recreation Program Coordinator John Purcell.
The entry fee is $5 per child. Purcell strongly recommends preregistration as it will be capped at 100.
Starting Saturday through the end of the month, the fishing rodeo will be offered at four parks: Lost Mountain (July 10), Ebenezer Downs (July 17), Hyde Farm (July 24) and Furr Family (July 31).
While they do have some loaners (up to about 20), participants should plan on bringing a fishing rod. Some bait is provided – worms, hotdogs or both - but he pointed out that if you are wanting to catch a certain species of fish bring what you want to catch that fish with, along with something to hold your fish in.
Before the horn blows at 9 o’clock, every fisher will sign a waiver, receive a goodie bag, pick a spot around the pond and be ready to drop their baited line in.
The top five to place will receive plaques for the biggest fish overall. Participants are allowed to take their fish home with them if they wish.
For registration or more information, visit cobbcounty.org/parks and click on the “Outdoor/Nature” tab. You can also contact John Purcell at 770-528-8825 or john.purcell@cobbcounty.org.
