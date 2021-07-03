Annual fishing rodeo begins Saturday at Lost Mountain Park

Starting Saturday through the end of the month, the fishing rodeo will be offered at four parks: Lost Mountain (July 10), Ebenezer Downs (July 17), Hyde Farm (July 24) and Furr Family (July 31).

While they do have some loaners (up to about 20), participants should plan on bringing a fishing rod. Some bait is provided – worms, hotdogs or both - but he pointed out that if you are wanting to catch a certain species of fish bring what you want to catch that fish with, along with something to hold your fish in.

Before the horn blows at 9 o’clock, every fisher will sign a waiver, receive a goodie bag, pick a spot around the pond and be ready to drop their baited line in.

The top five to place will receive plaques for the biggest fish overall. Participants are allowed to take their fish home with them if they wish.

For registration or more information, visit cobbcounty.org/parks and click on the “Outdoor/Nature” tab. You can also contact John Purcell at 770-528-8825 or john.purcell@cobbcounty.org.

