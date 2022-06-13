Amerigroup Georgia creates events and services to support Atlanta families

Amerigroup Georgia is an insurance provider with more than 300,000 members that provides grants and participates in partnerships to improve the overall health of the community. When the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the state, Amerigroup Georgia directed its efforts to help.
“While COVID impacted individuals in many ways, we focused the bulk of our efforts toward providing food, hygiene items, baby items and COVID information to our members,” said Mel Lindsey, plan president at Amerigroup Georgia.
These efforts included distributing 150,000 KN95 masks to frontline workers and communities, distributing 5,000 vaccine cardholders and educating members on safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Amerigroup Georgia also distributed 250,000 hand sanitizer containers statewide, held 150 COVID-19 vaccine events and worked one-on-one with high-risk members to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments and transportation.
“Amerigroup is more than just health insurance. We are here to help our members achieve healthier lifestyles, promote healthy habits, and provide extracurricular support, including value-added benefits that address health equity and social determinants of health,” said Lindsey. “Health equity means everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible.”
One of Amerigroup Georgia’s recent projects has been Diaper Days, a series of events across the state that provide new and expecting parents with free diapers, wipes and other baby supplies. Their grants and partnerships include Mom’s Meals, which is a pilot study targets to pregnant members with diabetes, a new Community Service Center in Southwest Atlanta and grants to Morehouse School of Medicine, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Georgia and Cobb and Douglas Health Community Health Foundation.
Who’s helping?
Amerigroup Georgia
Services: Amerigroup Georgia hosts monthly community events throughout the state of Georgia. All Amerigroup events are free and open not just to members, but to the general community. Everyone is welcome to attend, receive supplies and enjoy.
Events are posted on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AmerigroupCorporation) and website (www.myamerigroup.com/ga/your-community/community-support.html)
How to help: Amerigroup welcomes volunteers at their events, and they appreciate partnerships with community organizations. They are always open to connect and collaborate with other organizations supporting local communities for potential collaborations and partnerships. Reach out at: GAcommunityRelations@amerigroup.com.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
About the Author