Amerigroup Georgia creates events and services to support Atlanta families

Who’s helping?

Amerigroup Georgia

Services: Amerigroup Georgia hosts monthly community events throughout the state of Georgia. All Amerigroup events are free and open not just to members, but to the general community. Everyone is welcome to attend, receive supplies and enjoy.

Events are posted on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AmerigroupCorporation) and website (www.myamerigroup.com/ga/your-community/community-support.html)

How to help: Amerigroup welcomes volunteers at their events, and they appreciate partnerships with community organizations. They are always open to connect and collaborate with other organizations supporting local communities for potential collaborations and partnerships. Reach out at: GAcommunityRelations@amerigroup.com.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.