Students pair with nonprofit to feed hungry

Efforts to feed hungry folks in Gwinnett have been getting a boost through a partnership with the county’s culinary programs at area high schools. Lettum Eat, a Snellville-based nonprofit founded in 2017 by Chef Hank Reid, has brought food to the teaching kitchens for students to cook and at times has let students take over its food trucks, all for a worthy cause.

In April, the two groups worked together on Food Fight, a friendly competition that pitted students from local culinary programs against each other with the challenge of creating dishes that could be distributed by Lettum Eat.

“I always wanted to have a competition among our students, but time and transportation can be a challenge,” said Lara Knapp-Storm, culinary instructor at North Gwinnett High. “So I decided to do something in our own schools and deliver the food. I’ve worked with Chef Hank, so I thought it would be a great marriage. I have students and free labor; he needs food produced.”

Students were charged with creating a complete meal of a base starch topped with protein or vegetables. Participants presented Reid with a variety of rice-based dishes, and he was the judge of their efforts. Grayson Tech’s Ethan Garcia took top honors for his southwestern version of shrimp jambalaya. But the real winners were Reid’s clients, said Knapp-Storm.

“The good news is we produced about 40 gallons of product that definitely helped him,” she said. “Next year, I want to produce 70 gallons.”

Reid said the winning dish was a welcome change from the usual chicken plates, and he was happy to distribute something a bit more high-end than what his clients usually receive. The chef usually serves the basics out of two trucks that travel to destinations where the food is welcome.

“Remember how excited we were as children when the ice cream truck came?” he said. " I want to create the same excitement by bringing food directly to neighborhoods.”

Reid takes his food trucks to Trinity United Methodist in southwest Atlanta at least twice a month and also creates prepared meals that are distributed through Gwinnett’s public libraries. He’s also taken his trucks to North Gwinnett and let the budding chefs take over.

“I just pull up and let the kids run the whole thing,” he said. “They’re so good at what they do.”

Reid’s next venture to is retrofit three trailers as full-service kitchens and to place them in areas where food needs are greatest. The first is slated to be located in a Lawrenceville housing development. Information about Lettum Eat is online at lettumeat.com.

