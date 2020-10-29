Sawnee EMC replacing Alpharetta street lights

“While a key benefit of the change to LED light fixtures is improved energy efficiency and resulting energy savings, the newer technology will also place more light onto streets and sidewalks with little or no stray light trespassing onto adjacent properties,” according to a city announcement. “The change should also increase reliability and reduce ongoing maintenance.”

Only pedestrian and street lights on public streets will be changed; lights on private property and private streets and around neighborhood amenity areas will not be affected, the city said. Property owners and homeowners associations interested in having their lights converted can contact Sawnee EMC.