Little beekeepers invited to Alpharetta Farm at Old Rucker Park

Alpharetta
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago
Raising a little one interested in pollinator gardens and beekeeping? Consider them joining Alpharetta’s Junior Beekeeping Program 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Alpharetta Farm at Old Rucker Park, 900 Ruckers Road.

Hosted by the Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association, children ages 6-13 years old will get hands-on experience learning all about the most powerful pollinators – honeybees. Children will learn all about the bees and beekeeping using a variety of methods before suiting up in protective gear to visit a beehive with an experienced beekeeper.

The day ends after extracting honey from a hive and participants are sent home with a personalized certificate, small bottle of honey and other bee-related goodies.

Parents are welcome to join. Children under the age of nine must have a parent or guardian present at all times.

$40 per child. Registration: https://metroatlantabeekeepers.org/jr_beekeepers/.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
