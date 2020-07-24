Alpharetta to spend $2.8M designing Old Milton widening

AECOM, an international engineering firm that has been working on preliminary plans since December 2016, will be paid $2.16 million contract to develop final plans; and Atkins, another engineering consultant, $638,600 to manage the project.

Old Milton will be widened from North Point Parkway to Kimball Bridge Road. Planning and design is being paid for with local funds, while the Georgia Department of Transportation has agreed to fund construction using state and federal dollars, the city said. Because of federal rules, the city figures it will take three to five years to complete the design plans and right-of-way acquisitions.