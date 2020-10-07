Alpharetta to seek $3.5M in Alpha Loop grants

Alpharetta is applying for two state grants totaling $3.5 million to fund construction of the Alpha Loop, the linear park and trail that will connect downtown, the Avalon mixed-use development and the Northwinds office park.
The City Council approved resolutions to seek a $3 million Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program Grant, and a $500,000 Land and Water Conservation Grant. Existing Alpha Loop appropriations will be tapped for city matching funds of $1 million and $500,000, respectively, staff told the council.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources grants will go toward constructing the Alpha Loop between Old Milton and Westside parkways, staff said.