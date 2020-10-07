X

Alpharetta to seek $3.5M in Alpha Loop grants

Alpharetta is seeking two grants totaling $3.5 million to help complete the Alpha Loop between Old Milton and Westside parkways. The Alpha Loop is a linear park and trail that will connect the downtown area with Avalon and the Northwinds office park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Alpharetta | 56 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Alpharetta is applying for two state grants totaling $3.5 million to fund construction of the Alpha Loop, the linear park and trail that will connect downtown, the Avalon mixed-use development and the Northwinds office park.

The City Council approved resolutions to seek a $3 million Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program Grant, and a $500,000 Land and Water Conservation Grant. Existing Alpha Loop appropriations will be tapped for city matching funds of $1 million and $500,000, respectively, staff told the council.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources grants will go toward constructing the Alpha Loop between Old Milton and Westside parkways, staff said.

