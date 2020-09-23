Alpharetta to open adaptive playground Friday

A ribbon cutting Friday will open an adaptive playground in Alpharetta for children with special needs.
The ceremony is 3:30 p.m. at Alpharetta Elementary School, 92 Mayfield Road, attended by city and parks officials; students, families and faculty; and representatives of the Resurgens Foundation, North Metro Miracle League and Northside Hospital
“Alpharetta Elementary is unique in that students with mental and physical disabilities make up approximately 24% of the student population,” the city said. “In the past, this population of students has had an outdoor area that wasn’t able to meet their physical needs and was in great need of repair.”
A partnership of the city, Fulton County Board of Education and nonprofits made possible a new playground with a wheelchair adaptive swing, upgraded trail surface with sensory environments, and improved landscaping. Information: https://bit.ly/3hUQ8nm