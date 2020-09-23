Alpharetta to open adaptive playground Friday

The ceremony is 3:30 p.m. at Alpharetta Elementary School, 92 Mayfield Road, attended by city and parks officials; students, families and faculty; and representatives of the Resurgens Foundation, North Metro Miracle League and Northside Hospital

“Alpharetta Elementary is unique in that students with mental and physical disabilities make up approximately 24% of the student population,” the city said. “In the past, this population of students has had an outdoor area that wasn’t able to meet their physical needs and was in great need of repair.”