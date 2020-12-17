Alpharetta spending $1.3M on new aerial fire truck

The new apparatus will replace an existing Pierce engine acquired in 2012; that truck has more than 73,000 miles and will be placed in the reserve fleet, according to a staff report to the council. A 2007 model currently in reserve will be declared surplus.

aThe Quint truck has combined aerial ladder and water-pumping capabilities, staff said. It will require additional personnel; six positions will be provided for in the FY 2022 budget at an estimated annual cost of $600,000. Plans also call for acquiring a Ford 250 rescue-rapid response vehicle to augment the Quint.