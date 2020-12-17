X

Alpharetta spending $1.3M on new aerial fire truck

If all goes as planned, by Christmastime 2021, Santa will be delivering a new, Pierce Quint aerial ladder truck to Alpharetta to join the city's firefighting fleet.
Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

Alpharetta | 39 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Alpharetta City Council has approved spending $1.3 million to acquire a new Pierce Quint aerial ladder fire truck from Ten-8 Fire Equipment of Georgia.

The new apparatus will replace an existing Pierce engine acquired in 2012; that truck has more than 73,000 miles and will be placed in the reserve fleet, according to a staff report to the council. A 2007 model currently in reserve will be declared surplus.

aThe Quint truck has combined aerial ladder and water-pumping capabilities, staff said. It will require additional personnel; six positions will be provided for in the FY 2022 budget at an estimated annual cost of $600,000. Plans also call for acquiring a Ford 250 rescue-rapid response vehicle to augment the Quint.

Truist will finance the purchase with a 13-year loan with a 1.8% interest rate and an annual payment of $113,792, staff said. The new truck will take 12 months to construct and is to be delivered by December, 2021.

