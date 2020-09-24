Alpharetta seeks public input on 2040 Plan update

“The visions and strategies for these and many more issues are defined in the Alpharetta Comprehensive Plan, and we need Alpharetta residents to join us in creating the new version,” according to a workshop notice.

The Community Development Department plans a drop-in style meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza. In the event of rain, the meeting will move indoors to City Hall.