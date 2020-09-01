Alpharetta seeks entries for downtown scarecrow contest

“Design and display your scarecrow using your favorite book theme, movie character, TV show, athlete, etc.,” the city said. “The scarecrow application process is simple and free, open to EVERYONE and only requires your creativity.”

School groups, businesses, civic and faith-based organizations and families are invited to participate. Applications will be accepted through Thursday, Sept. 10. One application is for accredited classrooms, pre-K through fifth grade, and the other is for everyone else. To apply: http://bit.ly/Alphascarecrowapps