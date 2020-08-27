Alpharetta plans household hazardous waste collection

The collection is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alpharetta Public Works Department, 1790 Hembree Road. The event is free and for city residents only – no businesses. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be made by Sept. 24. To register: https://bit.ly/3hlFaYh

Acceptable items include paint and paint-related substances; kerosene, gasoline and motor vehicle fluids; home and garden chemicals; items containing mercury, and pool and spa chemicals. Not accepted: truck and automotive batteries, electronics, fire extinguishers, propane tanks and medical or prescription drugs.