Alpharetta plans household hazardous waste collection

Alpharetta residents will have an opportunity to get rid of toxic chemicals, paints and other substances at a household hazardous waste recycling collection Saturday, Sept. 26.
The collection is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alpharetta Public Works Department, 1790 Hembree Road. The event is free and for city residents only – no businesses. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be made by Sept. 24. To register: https://bit.ly/3hlFaYh
Acceptable items include paint and paint-related substances; kerosene, gasoline and motor vehicle fluids; home and garden chemicals; items containing mercury, and pool and spa chemicals. Not accepted: truck and automotive batteries, electronics, fire extinguishers, propane tanks and medical or prescription drugs.
The day of the collection, residents should bring their registration confirmation, and items in their original containers with all lids tightened. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear face coverings. Information: https://bit.ly/2FOifqS