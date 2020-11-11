Alpharetta OKs spending $692K on Webb Bridge design

The council also approved spending $109,000 to have another consultant, Atkins, provide project management services for the 0.9 miles of Webb Bridge, from east of North Point Parkway to the Big Creek Greenway culvert.

The project scope includes a new, two-lane highway bridge over Big Creek, south of the existing vehicular and pedestrian bridges, requiring a realigned roadway; and a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail with a six-foot-wide planting strip, staff said in a report to the council.