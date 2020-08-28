X

Alpharetta OKs church’s plans to build on Upper Hembree

Spirit of God Christian Church plans to build a single-single building with a 250-seat sanctuary on 2.9 acres at 1200 Upper Hembree Road, Alpharetta.
Spirit of God Christian Church plans to build a single-single building with a 250-seat sanctuary on 2.9 acres at 1200 Upper Hembree Road, Alpharetta.

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Alpharetta | 27 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Alpharetta City Council has approved, with conditions, a church’s request for a conditional use and a variance for off-site parking for a new worship facility at 1200 Upper Hembree Road.

Spirit of God Christian Church, currently meeting at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Roswell, plans to construct a single-single building with a 250-seat sanctuary and two parking lots totaling 110 spaces on 2.9 acres zoned office-institutional, staff said in a report to the council.

To protect the existing tree canopy, the church has arranged for off-site parking for 55 vehicles about 700 feet away, 200 feet farther than ordinarily allowed, staff said.

The city’s conditions include services limited to Sunday worship, a weekday Bible study, and occasional weddings, baptisms, funerals and the like; a police officer to direct traffic; and for the church to work with city staff on connecting the two parking lots.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.