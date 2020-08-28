Alpharetta OKs church’s plans to build on Upper Hembree

Spirit of God Christian Church, currently meeting at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Roswell, plans to construct a single-single building with a 250-seat sanctuary and two parking lots totaling 110 spaces on 2.9 acres zoned office-institutional, staff said in a report to the council.

To protect the existing tree canopy, the church has arranged for off-site parking for 55 vehicles about 700 feet away, 200 feet farther than ordinarily allowed, staff said.