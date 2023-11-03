Alpharetta foundation hoping to empower tomorrow’s innovators

Led by CEO Kyra Massey Kennedy, the nonprofit has an aspiring focus. On the one hand, Kennedy, a scientist and research developer with advanced degrees in mechanical engineering and mathematics, is hoping to partner with individuals and organizations interested in helping fund and distribute an invention she patented.

“I was granted a patent on three devices under one patent,” said Kennedy. “One of the devices is a military device that can locate soldiers if they are captured or lost. It looks like a regular shirt but it’s actually a vest.”

With the help of investors, Kennedy hopes to further develop the product with hopes of eventually selling it to the government.

At the same time, MasKenn is concerned about the local community and bringing a greater interest in STEAMM to young students.

While developing new ideas and running MasKenn Foundation, Kennedy is also working toward her PhD.

“My dissertation is focused on the lack of youth pursuing STEAMM careers due to the distraction of social media,” said Kennedy.

She’s convinced a lack of students excited about STEAMM careers will be detrimental to industries. Without an excitement for technology careers she fears the U.S. will see less innovation and new product development.

Kennedy’s own interest in technology began at a very young age. An only child, her father had wanted a son. So as Kennedy grew up she remembers her mother always giving her Christmas gifts meant for girls, but her father always gave her toys meant for boys.

“My mom would give me clothes and Barbies and different little girl things, and my dad would only purchase boy toys like a football or a firemen helmet,” remembers Kennedy. “One particular Christmas he got me a Gilbert erector set. It came with screwdrivers, long posts and wheels, so I took all those items and made a car out of them, and I put my Barbies on top of it. Building with that erector set showed me that playing with tools was fun.”

From there Kennedy developed her love for all things mechanical. She and her foundation want to excite that same interest in the young people of Alpharetta.

In addition to workshops and talks with youth groups, Kennedy hopes to develop a STEAMM center in the area for student field trips and weekend adventures.

With these ambitious ideas under development, MasKenn is also planning a toy drive again this fall and hopes to offer workshops to encourage mothers to pursue their own career dreams.

Volunteers are always needed. Companies willing to partner are encouraged. Learn more at www.maskennfoundation.org.