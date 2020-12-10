Alpharetta awards $153K street landscaping contract

The Alpharetta City Council has awarded a $153,241 landscaping contract for two new roundabouts and other areas in the city.
Ruppert Landscape will install trees, shrubs and groundcover in the Bethany Road roundabouts at Mid Broadwell and Mayfield roads; plant trees at the newly constructed Canton Street crosswalks, and replace trees along Westside Parkway, according to a staff report for the council.
“Additional funding is included for miscellaneous landscape enhancements/replacements,” such as shrubs and groundcover at the Milton Avenue parking garage, staff said.
The Department of Public Works required plant materials that comply with the American Standard for Nursery Stock; a two-year warranty for trees; a one-year warranty for shrubs, groundcovers and other items; and detailed watering plans.
“In order to minimize maintenance costs over the long term, no new turf areas are proposed,” staff said.