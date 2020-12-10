Alpharetta awards $153K street landscaping contract

Ruppert Landscape will install trees, shrubs and groundcover in the Bethany Road roundabouts at Mid Broadwell and Mayfield roads; plant trees at the newly constructed Canton Street crosswalks, and replace trees along Westside Parkway, according to a staff report for the council.

“Additional funding is included for miscellaneous landscape enhancements/replacements,” such as shrubs and groundcover at the Milton Avenue parking garage, staff said.