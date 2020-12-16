X

Alpharetta activates ‘HAWK’ signal on Ga. 9

A new "HAWK Pedestrian Beacon" on Ga. 9 near Marietta Street in downtown Alpharetta alerts motorists to stop for people crossing the street.
Credit: City of Alpharetta

Alpharetta | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Alpharetta is alerting motorists that it has activated a “HAWK Pedestrian Beacon,” a mid-block signal that requires drivers to stop for people crossing Ga. 9 near Marietta Street.

As downtown Alpharetta becomes more pedestrian-focused, a high volume of people are crossing busy Ga. 9, especially between residential neighborhoods to the west and a grocery store to the east, Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz said.

“The new HAWK signal will improve safety for those individuals and will have the added benefit of slowing commuter traffic as it moves through downtown Alpharetta,” Sewczwicz said.

When activated by a pedestrian, the signal will first turn yellow to warn drivers; when it turns red, traffic must come to a complete stop, the city said. When the red signal begins to flash, drivers can proceed if no pedestrian is in the crosswalk.

Information: https://bit.ly/2ICQsLR

